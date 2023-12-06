Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens to blow up parliament after failed assassination bid

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened to blow up the Indian Parliament on or before December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 attack, in response to the foiled assassination plot.

In a video featuring alongside a poster of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru with the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' (Delhi will turn into Khalistan), Pannun—who has dual citizenship of the US and Canada—said that his action will "shake the very foundations of Parliament".

“My response on 13 December will be in contrast to the 2001 Afzal Gurus resistance against extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris. But, it is going to still shake the very foundations of India’s Parliament. Delhi BanayGa Khalista’,” Pannun said in the video shared on social media on Tuesday (Dec 5).

Threat comes amidst ongoing parliament session

The threat comes amidst the ongoing Winter Session of the Indian Parliament, which is scheduled to end on December 22.

Meanwhile, Indian security agencies have beefed up security in and around the national capital Delhi to thwart any such activities by operatives of US-based Sikh for Justice, founded by Pannun.

The development comes days after the US charged an Indian man with attempting to carry out the assassination of the Khalistani leader on “American soil”.

A press release by the US Justice Department, quoting court documents, said that earlier this year, "an Indian government employee, working together with others, including Gupta, in India and elsewhere, directed a plot to assassinate on US soil an attorney and political activist who is a US citizen of Indian-origin residing in New York City".

Assassination plot foiled

The statement was released after an Indian-origin drug trafficker named Nikhil Gupta was detained by Czech authorities at Prague airport on June 30 at the US government's request.

He was accused of working with an undercover cop and hiring an informant from the Drug Enforcement Agency to kill Pannun.

Gupta was subsequently handed over to the US authorities around the first week of November, shortly before an indictment was filed in a New York court.