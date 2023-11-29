LIVE TV
ugc_banner

US charges Indian national with conspiracy to assassinate Sikh separatist

New YorkEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
main img

The flags of the United States and India are displayed on the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2023 Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who was arrested by Czech authorities in June this year, was charged on Wednesday (Nov 29), the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said.

The United States said that it foiled an alleged plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York who publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs.

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who was arrested by Czech authorities in June this year, was charged on Wednesday (Nov 29), the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said.

"The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs," Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said in a statement.

trending now

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Navya Beri

RELATED

Afghan diplomat in India asserts allegiance to Republic amid Taliban claims

India launches first-ever auction for critical minerals to boost economy, transition towards clean energy

Top 10 world news: Hamas claims infant hostage dead, Nawaz Sharif acquitted, and more