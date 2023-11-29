US charges Indian national with conspiracy to assassinate Sikh separatist

The United States said that it foiled an alleged plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York who publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs.

Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who was arrested by Czech authorities in June this year, was charged on Wednesday (Nov 29), the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said.

"The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs," Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said in a statement.