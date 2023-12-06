India's Ravi Bishnoi now No. 1 bowler in T20Is, pips Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in latest ICC rankings

India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has become the new No. 1 bowler in T20Is as per the latest ICC rankings. Bishnoi's rise came on the back of nine wickets in the recently concluded five-T20I series against Australia. The 23-year-old was named Player of the Series against Australia which India won 4-1.

Bishnoi replaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to gain the top spot. The other top four bowlers, that is, Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga, England's Adil Rashid and SL's Maheesh Theekshana also lost once position each in the top five. There were no other major changes in the rankings.

Bishnoi is the only Indian bowler in the top 10. He had made his debut in the February 2022 against West Indies and has played 21 T20Is since. In those matches, Bishnoi has taken 34 wickets at an average of 17.38 and a strike rate of 14.5. His economy has also been an impressive 7.14 throughout his career. Bishnoi's best in the T20Is is 4/16 which he had taken against West Indies in Lauderhill, USA in August 2022.

Talking about the batters, India's Suryakumar Yadav continues to be on the top of the list with 855 points. Behind him is Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with just 787 points. The next three batters in the top five are South Africa's Aiden Markram, Pakistan's Babar Azam and South African Rilee Rossouw, respectively.

Suryakumar was India's skipper during the Australia series where Bishoni was pick of the bowlers. India's next assignment is an all-format tour of South Africa where they are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The tour begins on December 10 with T20Is.