WATCH | Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim handles the ball, given out 'obstructing the field' during 2nd Test vs NZ

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim became the first batter in Test cricket to be given out 'obstructing the field' during the second Test in Mirpur against New Zealand. Rahim had stopped the ball using his hand and the Kiwis appealed immediately. Rahim was fifth wicket to fall for Bangladesh who eventually folded for 172 in their first innings.

The incident happened in the 41st over when Rahim defend a delivery from New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson into the ground. The ball bounced wide of off stump and Rahim used his right hand to swat it away further. The appeal from the Kiwis was upheld by TV umpire Ahsan Raza and Rahim walked off the field after scoring 35 off 83 balls. Have a look at the video below:

Mushfiqur Rahim was given out for obstructing the field..He was handling the ball during Jamieson's over pic.twitter.com/ZpWgOIj4KA — Cricket Mirror (@Cricket_Mirror_) December 6, 2023

Talking the incident, former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal, who was commentating at the moment, said: "A cricketer who has played over 80 Tests should know he can't do that. Practice habit can make this happen. In the nets, batters often take the ball in hand and return it back to the bowler. Maybe Mushfiqur did it unconsciously and extended his hands. But this obviously can't be an excuse."