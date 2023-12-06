Taylor Swift named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for 2023

Global pop icon Taylor Swift has been named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for 2023.

Swift's musical career has been nothing short of meteoric. She has released 10 studio albums, all of which have been hugely successful. She has won 12 Grammy Awards, making her one of the most awarded female artists in Grammy history. She is also the best-selling music artist of all time, having sold over 200 million records worldwide.

Swift's 2023 has been a year of incredible success and milestones. She embarked on her highly anticipated Eras Tour, spanning over 50 dates across North America, Europe, and Latin America. The tour was a celebration of her musical journey, showcasing songs from each of her ten studio albums.

In addition to the tour, Swift also released a concert film titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which captures the magic of her live performances. The film released in theatres and received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. It also grossed nearly $250 million worldwide.