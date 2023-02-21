Top 10 world news: Putin suspends nuke arms control treaty with US, Wang Yi to visit Russia, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a strong-worded speech against West announced that Moscow was suspending the major remaining nuclear arms control treaty, called the New START treaty, with the US. Meanwhile, Wang Yi China's top diplomat is visting Moscow, a visit that coincides one year of Russia's war on Ukraine. Amoung other news, another earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Turkey on Monday, killing at least 6 people.

Click on the headlines to read more.





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that Moscow was suspending the major remaining nuclear arms control treaty, called the New START treaty, with the US amidst tensions with Washington over the invasion of Ukraine.

Wang Yi, the top Beijing diplomat appointed Chinese leader Xi Jinping's top foreign policy adviser last month, is scheduled to visit Moscow this week. The visit coincides one year of Russia's initiation of 'special military operations' in Ukraine, which quickly amplified into a full-fledged war between the two sides.



Another earthquake in Turkey on Monday left people scrambling to seek shelter in safer places. The 6.4-magnitude quake comes two weeks after a massive quake that killed over 47,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Another earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the region soon after. The new earthquake was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was also felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. It struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

With just days to go in Russia-Ukraine one-year war anniversary, world leaders are visiting Kyiv in a show of their solidarity towards the war-torn country. A day after US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on a surprise visit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also touched down the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, her spokesman told AFP news agency.

Air India is preparing for the mega order that it has placed with Boeing and Airbus by hiring staff across ranks and roles. The airline placed an order for 470 aircraft few days back. Its current staff strength allows it to support just around 140 planes. According to Business Today, some of the positions come with a pay package of Rs two crore, the biggest of which is that of B777 Captains.





A law that has protected big tech companies in the United States since 1996 from lawsuits over content posted on their platforms will be considered by the Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 21). The top court is set to hear a bid to weaken the legislation, which is linked to a case over November 2015 Paris attacks. The ruling - expected by June 30 - could have serious consequences vis a vis the future of the internet.

An Iranian foundation has lauded the man who attacked writer Salman Rushdie last year, seriously injuring him, and announced that it will reward him with 1,000 square metres of agricultural land, according to state TV on Tuesday through its Telegram channel. After being attacked by a Shi'ite Muslim American from New Jersey, 24, on the stage of a literary event in western New York in August near Lake Erie, Rushdie, 75, lost an eye and the use of one hand, as reported by AFP.



KL Rahul's place in the Indian team has become a big talking point. While Rohit Sharma-led India are on a roll versus Australia and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy following the Delhi Test, Rahul finds himself in a spot of bother owing to his poor run of form in whites. In the last 12 innings, he has only managed 198 runs. In addition, he has a total of 38 runs in the three outings in the ongoing series.

Shawn Mendes had to cancel his tour last year to focus on his mental health. The hit singer is now reflecting on what he went through and why cancelling that tour was so important. “The process was very difficult. A lot of therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way and then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit,” said Shawn.

