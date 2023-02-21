US Supreme Court to hear case that could decide future of internet

A law that has protected big tech companies in the United States since 1996 from lawsuits over content posted on their platforms will be considered by the Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 21). The top court is set to hear a bid to weaken the legislation, which is linked to a case over November 2015 Paris attacks. The ruling - expected by June 30 - could have serious consequences vis a vis the future of the internet. The court is scheduled to hear the appeal by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old student of the California State University who was in France when the attacks took place. She was one of the 130 victims of the terror attack in the French capital.

A lower court earlier dismissed the plea against Google LLC-owned YouTube. Her family has accused YouTube of recommending videos by extremist groups to users, blaming the tech giant for supporting the radicals in their call for violence. Google and YouTube are part of Alphabet Inc. "By recommend[ing] ISIS videos to users, Google assists ISIS in spreading its message and thus provides material support to the ISIS," reads the legal brief.

Section 230 - the law in question

Legal immunity to tech giants under Section 230 has been questioned in the case. This is the first time that the US Supreme Court is hearing a case related to the scope of the law. Under Section 230, internet firms in the US can't be considered as the publishers of the content posted by users. It was passed more than two decades ago when the internet was in its infancy.

In the appeal, the family of the student has argued that highly complex recommendation systems - that have been perfected by internet giants over time - fall out of the scope of Section 230. The lawsuit has been filed under the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act, a federal law that lets Americans recover damages related to “an act of international terrorism," news agency Reuters reported.

Also watch:US Supreme Court probe fails to find Roe V Wade draft leak culprit

Google and its supporters have opposed the case, as expected, calling it a threat to free speech.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE