'Disappointing to see...': Venkatesh Prasad blasts Aakash Chopra for calling him 'agenda peddle' vs KL Rahul

KL Rahul's place in the Indian team has become a big talking point. While Rohit Sharma-led India are on a roll versus Australia and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy following the Delhi Test, Rahul finds himself in a spot of bother owing to his poor run of form in whites. In the last 12 innings, he has only managed 198 runs. In addition, he has a total of 38 runs in the three outings in the ongoing series.

Although captain Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid continue to support Rahul, many have raised concerns over his poor form and called for his ouster. Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been quite vocal on his views on Rahul and called for his omission at the earliest. He shared a series of tweets during the recently-concluded second Test, in the national capital, criticising Rahul and was advised by ex-opener Aakash Chopra to not slam the right-hander further amid the proceedings. Later, he shared Rahul's away numbers to break the "he has great overseas Test record" notion, praised the likes of discarded openers Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and youngster Shubman Gill.

After all this, Chopra recently posted a video on his Youtube channel where he urged Prasad to stay calm and not peddle 'agendas' if any or point out Rahul's stats as per his thoughts. However, things have gone out of hand with the former speedster slamming Chopra for his choice of words.

Here's what Chopra said:

"I am not saying KL Rahul will become like Rohit Sharma but I humbly request you to stay calm. If there are any agendas, let's not peddle them. Let's talk about the numbers that are actually there and not those that suit your thoughts," Chopra stressed on his official Youtube channel.

'It was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda'

Prasad has now responded to Chopra's words and slammed him. He tweeted saying, "So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank's average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out."

Further, he stated, "I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for

@cricketaakash, considering he has made a great career by airing his views. I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda."

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank's average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Prasad shared an old tweet of Chopra, in 2012, where he had called for current skipper Rohit's ouster from the team. "This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 yrs in international cross. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in International cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai (This is also right)," Prasad pointed out."

Prasad concluded by saying, "And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn't make sense to me. That doesn't affect the players performance. Most players don't read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited." He added, "I admire Aakash for the hardwork he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn't suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes."