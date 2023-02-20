Venkatesh Prasad once again slams KL Rahul, hits back at 'he has great overseas Test record' claims

India thrashed Australia by six wickets on Day 3 of the second Test, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, to go 2-0 up in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While Australia did put up a better show in the Test match, till the first innings, they fell flat in their second essay and gave a paltry 114-run target to Team India. In reply, Rohit Sharma & Co. chased down the score with six wickets to spare and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the process.

The likes of Rohit, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Md Shami have been India's top-performers so far but opener KL Rahul has been struggling for runs. The 30-year-old has only managed 198 runs in the last 12 innings. In the ongoing Test series, Rahul has a total of 38 runs in three innings and has looked completely out of form. Thus, many have slammed the Indian batter and former pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been quite vocal in his criticism of Rahul. He has time and again vented out his frustration with Rahul struggling for runs. Amid severe criticism, both captain Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have backed the underfire opener.

After the Delhi Test win, Dravid told Star Sports, "I think he (Rahul) needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got centuries in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this."

Now, Prasad broke the notion of Rahul having a good overseas record and shared a series of tweets -- also comprising the opener's ordinary away numbers. He wrote, "There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others. Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100’s. Though he too hasn’t been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record."

Further, Prasad added, "Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches. But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100’s & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season. Shubhman Gill has had a brief international career and in 14 overseas innings averages 37, with his 91 at Gabba amongst the best overseas 4th innings and has been in outstanding form," he added in a long thread on Monday, February 20.

Speaking about Rahul's Test career, the right-hander has 2,642 runs in 47 Tests at an average of 33.44 with 7 hundreds. He has two hundreds in England and one each in India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies and Australia. At home, he averages 40.13 but it goes down drastically in away Tests (30.69).

At the post-match press conference of the Delhi Test, captain Rohit indicated that Rahul will be given a longer rope. "Lately, there has been a lot of talk about Rahul’s batting. As team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I have been asked this in the past about a lot of players. If a guy has potential, he will get that extended run,” Sharma said.