JK Rowling gets second apology from BBC over transphobic views

JK Rowling got an apology from BBC for the second time in a row in less than a month. This, after they accused the popular author of having transphobic views on a live current affairs show.

In a discussion about the Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy on their Good Morning Scotland show, a transgender woman said she had boycotted the game because it was being used to “fund the anti-trans movement.”

In their statement, BBC said that they received a barrage of audience complaints about the discussion. They said that they understand that the exchange did not meet editorial standards. The channel said, “The debate got into the issue of gender identity and claims were made about JK Rowling’s views. We accept that the programme failed to challenge these claims and acknowledge that our contributors gave their opinion as fact.

“This fell below the rigorous editorial standards we’ve applied to our broad coverage of trans and gender recognition stories across BBC Scotland’s news and current affairs output, and we apologise for that.”