Shawn Mendes opens up on cancelling his tour last year amid mental health issues

Shawn Mendes had to cancel his tour last year to focus on his mental health. The hit singer is now reflecting on what he went through and why cancelling that tour was so important. “The process was very difficult. A lot of therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way and then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit,” said Shawn.

He continued, “It’s been a lot of work, but I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just a healing process of my life. I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving, kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”

Shawn Mendes cancelled his Wonder tour after he didn’t feel too great and was going through a low phase in life.