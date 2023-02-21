Italian PM Giorgia Meloni arrives in Kyiv by train from Poland

With just days to go in Russia-Ukraine one-year war anniversary, world leaders are visiting Kyiv in a show of their solidarity towards the war-torn country. A day after US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on a surprise visit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also touched down the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, her spokesman told AFP news agency.

Meloni is expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during her visit.

According to Italy's La Repubblica newspaper, Meloni arrived in Kyiv around noon by train, which departed from Przemysl railway station in Poland on February 21. Ahead of her arrival in Kyiv, Meloni also visited Poland and held talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda.

"I thank the President of the Republic of Poland @AndrzejDuda for his friendship and for the cordial and fruitful meeting we had today in Warsaw. The bond between Italy and Poland is strong and solid in the bilateral, European and international arena," she tweeted after meeting the Poland president.

As per an earlier Reuters report, which quoted an anonymous source, Meloni was speculated to travel to Kyiv on Monday, 20 February. Meloni, who took office in October, last year has been a firm supporter of Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict despite disputes over the issue within her right-wing ruling coalition and divided public opinion.

Earlier this month, Italy and France said that they have finalised technical talks for the joint delivery of a SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system to Kyiv in the spring of this year. The European-made defence system is said to be the only one that can intercept ballistic missiles. Additionally, it can also track dozens of targets and intercept 10 at the same time.

Meanwhile, the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and one of the founders of Berlusconi’s party, on Saturday, met with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and reaffirmed Italy’s support amid the ongoing conflict.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE