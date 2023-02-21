Miracle baby 'Aya', born under Turkey quake rubble, adopted by her aunt, uncle

The fateful morning of 6 February, when Turkey was hit by a catastrophic earthquake, stopped many heartbeats, leaving family and friends heartbroken and dishevelled in shock and trauma. Whether it is the loss of children, parents or other loved ones... many would have never wondered losing someone who they thought to spend their lives forever with.

In the wake of the tragic quake, all sorts of stories surfaced. One such story was of a baby who was born under quake rubble and was still connected to her mother by umbilical cord when she was rescued. It is true that life has its own mysterious ways because even after being born in such dreadful circumstances, the baby miraculously survived. Sadly, her mother could not make it.

The baby, who was under the rubble for over 10 hours, was immediately moved to a hospital.

Now, after proper medical examination, the doctors have given a green check to her saying she is fit and fine. But the question that had laid ahead was who could take her in, and care for her. Thousands of people had offered to adopt the newborn, who almost instantly stole millions of hearts when she was taken out of the rubble.

Social media users blessed the baby and got emotional at the sight of her, making a miraculous exit from the rubble hell. She was the only one of her immediate family to survive a massive earthquake.

But now it is a respite as the baby has been adopted by her aunt and uncle. After confirming that her aunt was a blood relative, the baby has being taken in by them. "She is one of my children now," her uncle Khalil al-Sawadi told AP news agency." I will not differentiate between her and my children."

Her birth was marred with an unfortunate event. A video footage of a man rescuing the baby from under the rubble took internet by storm. She laid unknown to what happened, covered in dust in the arms of her savior. According to the doctors, she had arrived to hospital in a bad condition, with bruises and cuts all over her body.

The baby has now been named after her late mother Afraa. Shortly after she was rescued, officials had named her Aya, which means miracle in Arabic. "This girl means so much to us because there's no-one left of her family besides this baby," Sawadi told Reuters news agency. "She'll be a memory for me, for her aunt and for all of our relatives in the village of her mother and father."

Sawadi and his wife Hala's home was also destroyed after the tragic earthquake. With no home to live, they are staying with their cousins now. They have had a baby of their own, born to Hala three days after the earthquake.

