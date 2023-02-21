Same-sex blessing row: In a first, a move against Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Rejecting the Archbishop of Canterbury - Justin Welby - as their leader, a group of conservative Anglican leaders from around the world on Monday (February 21) issued a statement against the decision by the Church of England to bless same-sex couples in civil marriages. They registered their opposition to the move, and the Archbishop taking a dominant position in the Anglican Communion days after reportedly questioning Welby's “fitness to lead” the global church.

Archbishops representing 10 of the 42 provinces in the Anglican Communion, who registered the opposition, also insisted that the Church of England (C of E) was "disqualified" as their historic "Mother Church", BBC reported. Leaders from South Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were among those who voiced opposition. This is the first time that the Archbishop of Canterbury's leadership has been rejected by such a large group of churches. The controversy is linked to the permission by the Church of England's governing body - the General Synod - earlier this month to clergy to bless couples in same-sex marriages.

"Path of false teaching"

“The GSFA (Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches) is no longer able to recognise the present archbishop of Canterbury, the Rt Hon & Most Revd Justin Welby, as the ‘first among equals’ leader of the global communion," the statement by the primates read, according to British news platform The Guardian. It further referred to similar moves by the church of Scotland, Wales and the US, saying: "This breaks our hearts.” The churches have taken "the path of false teaching", the group further underlined. The group - opposing the blessing to same-sex couples - claims to represent 75 per cent of Anglicans around world, particularly across Asia and Africa. "The Church of England has chosen to break communion with those provinces who remain faithful to the historic biblical faith," the statement read.

How Archbishop of Canterbury reacted

Meanwhile, Welby has welcomed the new position, stressing that he would not offer blessings personally to same-sex couples. He also tweeted a statement by Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, the Right Reverend Anthony Poggo, which read: “I will be in touch with the primates from the Global South, as part of my regular conversations with all primates, as we seek to strengthen the unity of the Anglican Communion and work through those things that divide us."

The Anglican Communion is a global fellowship of 42 Anglican churches.While Welby has no formal powers, he is viewed as the "first among equals" with a moral authority. In response to the anger, Lambeth Palace - the Archbishop of Canterbury's official residence - has said a formal change to the Anglican Communion's structure can't be made without approval from its four governing "instruments".

"We must find ways to continue walking and working together as followers of Jesus Christ to serve a world in need. That remains the Archbishop’s prayer and his call to Anglicans around the Communion," it stated.

