Is Vladimir Putin sick? New clip of his feet twitching goes viral, sparks health concerns

Moscow Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Feb 21, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

This isn’t the first time that rumours about Putin’s health have hit headlines. In fact, such claims have gained pace since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last year

A new clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin being unable to control his twitching feet during a conversation with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has again sparked health concerns, with some even speculating that he may be suffering from Parkinson's disease.

The video purportedly showed the 70-year-old leader’s legs fidgeting and his feet tapping when he and Lukashenko discussed expanding military and economic ties.

Further, Putin, whose face looked puffy, appeared restless while Lukashenko sat still.

A Ukrainian government official, Anton Gerashchenko, shared the clip of the talks on Twitter and said, “Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?"

This isn’t the first time that rumours about Putin’s health have hit headlines. In fact, such claims have gained pace since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last year.

A report published by New York Post stated that Putin was receiving Western treatment in his battle against cancer, citing Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey.

He claimed that Putin was being kept alive by medicines made in the West to slow cancer's spread.

In May 2022, an oligarch in Putin’s inner circle was recorded saying that he was “very ill with blood cancer.”

Last year, a clip of Putin shaking and struggling to stand during an awards ceremony triggered speculations about his health.

Putin was seen swaying back and forth after presenting an award to filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov. While giving a speech, his legs were seen trembling and shaking, while he held onto the podium in front of him.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

 

