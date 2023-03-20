Top 10 world news: Putin open to discussing China's Ukraine plan, Amazon to fire 9,000 employees & more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has started talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Putin has said that he is open to discussing China's Ukraine plan. In other news, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that cost of the damage caused by last month's devastating earthquake has hit USD 104 billion. He spoke via a video link as donors at a conference in Brussels vowed funds to help Turkey and Syria.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has started talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Putin has said that he is open to discussing China's Ukraine plan. China has so far provided diplomatic cover to Russia in the face of flak Russia has received from Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that cost of the damage caused by last month's devastating earthquake has hit USD 104 billion. He spoke via a video link as donors at a conference in Brussels vowed funds to help Turkey and Syria.





Amazon announced another round of layoffs, on Monday (March 20) in line with which the company will fire 9,000 more employees in the coming weeks. This comes after the e-commerce giant fired some 18,000 employees in January.

The United Nations said on Monday that the world will see its first full year at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in the early 2030s and severe impacts of climate will be seen more quickly at lower levels of global warming than previously expected.



India, Japan pledge to expand ties as PM Kishida unveils ‘plan for free & open Indo-Pacific’





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held extensive talks on wide-ranging issues at Hyderabad House in India’s capital New Delhi on Monday.

Shares of UBS plunged on Monday (March 20) after Switzerland's largest bank took over its troubled rival Credit Suisse for USD 3.25 billion. The takeover, aimed at preventing economic turmoil from spreading throughout the country and beyond, failed to calm market's nerves.

United States President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday tweeted that they successfully released an American aid worker who was held as a hostage by terrorists in Niger for the last six years.



Body of youngster to be exhumed to investigate if death was linked to Murdaughs







Just weeks after conviction of prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh in the murder of his wife and son, another death possibly linked to the Murdaugh family may bring more trouble to the powerful clan.

BBC, the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom, reportedly urged its staff members to delete the Chinese-own app TikTok from corporate mobile phones. UK-based media outlets reported that BBC staff received guidance on Sunday.

