US citizen freed from West Africa after six years, says President Biden’s national security adviser

United States President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday tweeted that they successfully released an American aid worker who was held as a hostage by terrorists in Niger for the last six years.

“I’m gratified & relieved to see the release of US hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity. The US thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him. I thank so many across our government who’ve worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom,” tweeted Sullivan.

Transport facility and the required support are now being given to Jeffery Woodke.

“We are working closely with partners in the region and beyond to ensure safe transport and immediate access to the best medical and psychiatric support we can offer,” said a senior administration official while speaking to reporters on Monday. “Where exactly Jeff chooses to go will be a bit up to him," he added.

Niger was visited by Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this month.

“We have certainly been in touch with them about what a priority it is, for us to secure the release of Americans like my Jeff Woodke, and that’s something that the Secretary confirmed when he was out there,” said the official, adding that more details about the citizen's release will be shared by Niger.

The government of Niger was thanked by the official for its efforts in freeing the US citizen and the official confirmed that no ransom was paid by the US officials to the terrorists.

“There was no direct negotiation here between the US government and the terrorist organizations, it is worth making that clear. Certainly, we did not pay a ransom a concession to a terrorist organisation here,” said the official.

“Emerging as our best line of effort among many that we have tried over the years was working to see what a very good and capable and thankfully willing partner in Niger was able to deliver in their own engagement,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

