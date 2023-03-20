LIVE | Xi-Putin meeting: Chinese president arrives in Moscow for a state visit to Russia
Story highlights
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow over a year after Russia began its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Stay tuned with WION for more updates about the meet.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin would provide Chinese President Xi Jinping with "clarifications" about Moscow's stance Ukraine conflict during Xi's state visit, reported Reuters.
During a call with the reporters he also said that China's peace plan for the Ukraine conflict will also be discussed by the two leaders.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has landed in Moscow for meetings with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Russian state media TASS reported Monday (March 20).
Xi's plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport around 12:59 Moscow time, reported the Russian state media.