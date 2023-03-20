Chinese president arrives in Moscow, eyes 'new momentum' in China-Russia ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Moscow on Monday (March 20) for his first state visit to Russia since the Ukraine war started last year in February. Xi will hold a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as he eyes a "new momentum" to bilateral ties during the crucial visit.

The Russian news agencies reported that on the runway of a Moscow airport, Xi is "confident the visit will be fruitful and give new momentum to the healthy and stable development of Chinese-Russian relations".

After his arrival, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko welcomed him on a red carpet and he was also greeted by a military brass band which played anthems from both countries.

Xi also hailed China and Russia as "good neighbours" and "reliable partners" as he described bilateral ties as entering "a new era".

The remarks were in reference to comments by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, who last week said that Xi and Putin would sign documents ushering in closer ties.

As quoted by the Russian news agencies, Xi also said, "In a world of volatility and transformation, China will continue to work with Russia to safeguard the international system with the UN at its core."

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Putin and Xi will discuss peace proposals set out by Beijing to resolve the conflict in Ukraine during their talks in the Russian capital.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "One way or another, issues raised in (Beijing's) plan for Ukraine will be touched upon during the negotiations. Comprehensive explanations will be given by President Putin" of the Russian position."

