Top 10 world news: Putin on Kazakhstan's situation, massive layoff in China, and more

After a few scientists speculated the existence of the 'Deltacron' variant and said that it is a result of lab contamination, Cypriot scientist Leonidos Kostrikis defended his assertion. Also, Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has said that 30 per cent of coronavirus deaths last year were fully vaccinated.

Russian-led bloc will stymie any coups, says Putin after Kazakhstan riots

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Kazakhstan's violent upheaval on damaging domestic and external forces, saying the Russian-led CSTO military alliance will not enable ex-Soviet "colour revolutions" to topple its member states.

Not 'lab contamination': Scientist refutes claims around 'Deltacron' variant

Singapore: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung says 30% of coronavirus deaths last year were fully vaccinated

Muslim woman sentenced for 14 years in China for teaching Islam, hiding Quran

An Uyghur woman who was arrested in the middle of the night in China's Xinjiang region more than four years ago was sentenced to 14 years in prison for giving Islamic education to youngsters in her neighbourhood and hiding copies of the Quran.

Watch: Straight from Hollywood moment as train hits crashed plane just seconds after pilot rescued

The prompt response by US cops in Los Angeles, California has saved the life of a pilot in the Pacoima neighbourhood on Sunday.

In a massive layoff, Chinese EdTech giant fired nearly 60,000 workers

After Beijing introduced new rules on the country's private education industry, the largest private education provider, New Oriental Education fired nearly 60,000 workers last year.

A 'climate catastrophe': 2021 was the fifth warmest year on record globally

European Union's climate monitoring service has made an alarming revelation as it reported that the last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin."

Rishi Sunak would be a better prime minister for UK than Boris Johnson: Poll

After helping the Conservatives win a large majority in the 2019 election, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been facing increased grumblings of discontent within his party by the lawmakers and also common people in the country have been criticising him over a range of issues.

Sales of world's largest condom maker down by almost 40% in last two years

The world is having far less sex using condoms during the coronavirus pandemic as per Nikkei Asia.

Western diet responsible for global rise of autoimmune diseases, say researchers

At a time when the autoimmune diseases are rising in the world, some researchers have found western diet responsible for the trend.