Top 10 world news: PM Modi urges Ukraine ceasefire, Met Gala witnesses marriage proposal, more news

We made an appeal for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, says PM Modi in Denmark



During the meeting, PM Frederiksen said Denmark and the entire EU condemn Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Why Hong Kong plummeted 68 places in the recent press freedom rankings



A number of journalists in Hong Kong have been jailed due to their reportage and that result in their drastic fall in the rankings published by media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

'My money is in his hands': Netizens not impressed as Elon Musk attends Met Gala with mother



The Met Gala is considered to be one of the biggest nights for fashion with celebrities from all walks of life attend the fundraiser and the dresses dominate headlines for weeks to come.

Beijing to postpone school reopening for at least one week after labour day holiday as cases rise



A press briefing on Tuesday announced that schools in Beijing will reopen at least one week after the labour day holiday. The decision was taken keeping the growing rate of cases in mind.

Canadian MP moves parliament for November to be Hindu Heritage Month



Canada has several month dedicated to religious heritage. The month of May is observed as Canadian Jewish Month. Month of October is observed as Canadian Islamic Historic Month. April is celebrated as Sikh Heritage Month.

Morgan Stanley's German branch searched by prosecutors in relation to tax fraud scandal



The scandal is Germany`s biggest post-war fraud involving a share-trading scheme that the authorities say cost taxpayers billions of euros.

Three killed as Al-Shabaab militants attack African Union camp in Somalia



Following the attacks, Al-Shabaab also released a statement. "The Mujahideen launched a pre-dawn raid on an ATMIS (African Union Mission) military base in El Baraf, middle Shabelle region," it read.

Twitter says fake accounts comprise of less than 5% users



It comes after Musk, the world's richest man with a net worth of $265.6 billion according to Forbes, said he will get rid of 'bots and trolls' on Twitter.

Pope Francis says he wants to go to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis - Report



The pope also criticized Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and said that he “cannot become Putin’s altar boy”, according to the report.

Met Gala 2022 red carpet witnesses its first surprise wedding proposal



Laurie Cumbo, the Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs was taken by surprise when her boyfriend went down on one knee to pop the question on the red carpet.



