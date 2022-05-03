We made an appeal for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, says PM Modi in Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Danish PM Mette Frederiksen as the two governments exchanged Letters of Intent and MoUs in Copenhagen.

During the meeting, PM Frederiksen said Denmark and the entire EU condemn Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

"We made an appeal to take the path of dialogues and strategy for an immediate ceasefire and solution to the problem in Ukraine," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said: "Our two countries share values of democracy, freedom of expression and the rule of law. Together we both have several complementary strengths."

India's prime minister informed that there are over 200 Danish companies operating in India including in wind power, shipping, consultancy, food processing and engineering.

"India's infrastructure sector and green industries have a lot of investment opportunities for Danish companies and Danish pension funds," India's prime minister added.

PM Mette asserted that the Ukraine war was discussed with PM Modi while informing that it has "consequences" and "horrible crimes were being committed against Ukraine."

