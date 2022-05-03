Beijing to postpone school reopening for at least one week after labour day holiday as cases rise

The rising COVID-19 cases has been the source of major concern for the Chinese authorities and after a serious situation in Shanghai, Beijing has become the epicentre of the pandemic and lockdown was imposed on a number of areas in the capital to contain the infection.

A press briefing on Tuesday announced that schools in Beijing will reopen at least one week after the labour day holiday. The decision was taken keeping the growing rate of cases in mind.

The date when schools can resume will be decided after studying the COVID situation in the city, Li Yi, spokesperson with Beijing municipal education commission, said according to Reuters.

Earlier, all the schools in the region were closed one day ahead of schedule for their May Day holidays. There are a number of schools who have already transitioned to online classes and Xinhua news agency reported that students and teachers will need negative tests in order to return.

The testing process is a time-inducing one and Beijing implementing mass testing in some of the areas, the teachers and students will take time to return to the classrooms after the holidays.

53 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Wednesday as the city continued to impose strict rules regarding testing and masks. The new directive states that all medical workers and delivery personnel will have to wear masks in closed control areas and temporary control areas.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control centre, said in a press conference that mass testing will be conducted all over the provinces.

(With inputs from agencies)