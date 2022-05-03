'My money is in his hands': Netizens not impressed as Elon Musk attends Met Gala with mother

Elon Musk has been at the centre of attention lately for his impending takeover of Twitter and he made a rare appearance at the Met Gala along with his supermodel mother Maye Musk.

The Met Gala is considered to be one of the biggest nights for fashion with celebrities from all walks of life attend the fundraiser and the dresses dominate headlines for weeks to come.

Musk wore a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie while his 74-year-old mother wore an ankle-length burgundy crimson velvet Dior dress with Chopard jewellery, according to reports.

When asked about the $44 billion buyout of Twitter on the Met Gala red carpet, Musk said, "My goal, assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter."

Musk even commented on his choice of dressing as he said, "Just following the dress code”.

Musk appeared in a jovial mood while attending the event and he even made funny faces while walking on the red carpet. Although there was a lot of chatter on the internet surrounding his appearance, one user quipped – "My entire net worth is in the hands of this man."

Earlier, Musk told the media that he plans to 'expand the reach of Twitter beyond the current 'niche' until most Americans use the social media platform' if the sale goes through. He announced his intention to make the social media platform ‘more inclusive’, according to a Reuters report.