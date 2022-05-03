Elon Musk plans to appoint a new Twitter CEO to succeed Parag Agrawal: Sources

Elon Musk has lined up a new chief executive officer for Twitter, a week after making a $44 billion bid to buy the social media giant, news agencies citing unnamed sources reported.

This raises concerns about the company's current CEO, Parag Agrawal.

On numerous occasions, Musk has expressed his dissatisfaction with Twitter's management, including in a securities filing on April 14th.

Agrawal, who was designated Twitter's CEO in November, is anticipated to continue in his position until the firm is sold. Other top executives may be laid off after the acquisition is completed, according to rumours.

On the other hand, Agrawal looks optimistic about his prospects in the organisation. On April 28, in response to a Twitter user's question about whether Agrawal had been dismissed, the CEO replied, "nope! We're still here."

Agrawal, who took over the social media platform just a few months ago following Jack Dorsey's resignation from Twitter, was unanimously chosen by the board of directors to succeed Dorsey as CEO after the latter left after 16 years with the company he created.

At a company-wide meeting on Friday, employees demanded answers on how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass departure led by Elon Musk during a company-wide meeting on Friday, and the CEO sought to calm them down.

After frequently criticising Twitter's content filtering processes and a top executive in charge of setting speech and safety policies, Musk convened the meeting.

