Canadian MP moves parliament for November to be Hindu Heritage Month

A Canadian MP of Indian heritage has moved Canadian Parliament in order to get month of November declared as Hindu Heritage Month. The motion is yet to be debated and passed in houses of the parliament, House of Commons and Senate.

The MP Chandra Arya has moved the motion. Arya has called upon the Canadian government to "recognise the contributions that Hindu-Canadians have made to the socio-economic development of Canada, and their services to the Canadian society, the richness of Hindu Heritage and its vast contribution to the world of arts and science, astronomy to medicine, and its culture and traditions and the importance of educating and reflecting upon it for our future generations in Canada by declaring November, every year, Hindu Heritage Month.”

Canada has several month dedicated to religious heritage. The month of May is observed as Canadian Jewish Month. Month of October is observed as Canadian Islamic Historic Month. April is celebrated as Sikh Heritage Month.

According to MP Chandra Arya, members of the Hindu community started coming to Canada 100 years ago. Today, their population is about 600,000. The community has people who migrated from India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Southeast Asia and even Africa.

“Hindu-Canadians have made and continue to make significant contribution to Canada’s socio-economic, political, and cultural heritage as doctors, scientists, engineers, lawyers, business leaders, artists, academics, government officials, elected officials, etc. From building institutions to being philanthropists, Hindu-Canadians have excelled in all services and sectors and in all walks of life,” said Chandra Arya in his speech in Canadian parliament.

