Met Gala 2022 red carpet witnesses its first surprise wedding proposal 

The Met Gala has over the years witnessed several iconic moments in fashion. From Gaga's performance and stripping down on the red carpet, to Kim Kardashian's dripping wet look, Met Gala has always managed to grab eyeballs thanks to its attendees. On Monday night, the fashion gala also witnessed a marriage proposal.



Laurie Cumbo, the Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs was taken by surprise when her boyfriend went down on one knee to pop the question on the red carpet.



Cumbo, flushed and surprised for a moment, said yes to the sweet proposal.









Laurie Cumbo opted for a pastel gown with a hint of gold in it, while her now fiance wore a tux for the big fashion gala

The couple celebrated the moment in front of the shutterbugs, kissed on the red carpet and eventually posed for the cameras at the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.



This year's theme for the Met Gala is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" or 'Gilded Fashion' and the event was co-chaired by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

