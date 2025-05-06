Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again highlighted putting the Indus-Waters Treaty in "abeyance".

'India's water was flowing outside, now will STOP for our benefit': PM Modi's latest dig at Pakistan over Indus Waters Treaty

Amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi again highlighted putting the Indus-Waters Treaty in "abeyance", stressing that earlier India's water was being given to others, but now, it will flow for India's benefit.

'Very talented, very good': Trump calls Canada PM Carney’s win ‘greater than his’ in surprisingly warm White House welcome

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, in a long-awaited meeting that came after weeks of strained relations over tariffs and talk of annexation.

Friedrich Merz becomes next German chancellor, wins parliamentary vote in second attempt

Conservative leader Friedrich Merz has been confirmed as the next chancellor of Germany after winning a parliamentary vote on Tuesday (May 6) in his second attempt. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has formally appointed Merz, officially marking the start of the conservative leader’s time in office.

India to hold major air force drills near Pakistan border two weeks after Pahalgam terror attack: Why it matters

The Indian Air Force will carry out a large-scale military exercise in Rajasthan, close to the international border with Pakistan. The drill was confirmed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Tuesday.

'Historic milestone': India, UK successfully conclude Free Trade Agreement after years of negotiations

India and the UK successfully concluded a "mutually beneficial" Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Tuesday (May 6), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, calling it a "historic milestone".

‘Pakistan’s attempt to manipulate, misguide’: India rejects New York OIC’s statement on Pahalgam attack, calls it ‘absurd’

India on Tuesday (May 6) hit back at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in New York over its recent statement on the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, calling it “absurd and misguided.” It also blamed Pakistan for manipulating the group and rejected the OIC’s interference.

Trump announces two new national holidays, but expects people to work on them

US President Donald Trump on Monday posted on his Truth Social that there will be two new holidays, November 11 and May 8. However, this designation will come with a caveat; they will not be recognised as federal holidays, meaning businesses and offices will remain open, as the US already has too many holidays.

'There will be bangs': Netanyahu makes good on threat as Israel strikes Yemen's Sanaa airport after Houthi strike on Tel Aviv

Fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes on Yemen’s capital on Tuesday, targeting Sanaa International Airport. The airport is under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Why Diljit Dosanjh wasn’t allowed to wear $2.5 billion ‘Maharaja of Patiala’ necklace at Met Gala

Carrying the pride of his roots, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh walked the Met Gala red carpet in a royal look inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala.

Iceland Cricket's viral 'Scammers XI' dig targets pricey IPL stars, Rishabh Pant named captain

Iceland Cricket, which is famous for its light-hearted and often irreverent commentary on the sport, has again been making news by putting out a satirical "IPL 2025 Frauds and Scammers XI" on social media. Presented as a tongue-in-cheek criticism, the pseudo team includes top players who, in their opinion, have underachieved in the current IPL 2025 season. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is leading the charge, and he has been jokingly appointed as the captain of the team.