US President Donald Trump on Monday posted on his Truth Social that there will be two new holidays, November 11 and May 8. However, this designation will come with a caveat; they will not be recognised as federal holidays, meaning businesses and offices will remain open, as the US already has too many holidays.

Advertisment

Also Read: Took student loan in US? It's time to pay back or Trump admin will deduct it from your salary: All you need to know

These two holidays are there to commemorate the victories of the US in the First and Second World Wars. On November 11, 1918, the armistice was signed between Germany and the Allies, subsequently ending World War I, and on May 8, 1945, Germany announced its surrender, effectively ending World War II.

Also Read: 'If an alien breaks law...': Trump admin's big warning to Green card holders, says it's a 'privilege, not a right'

Advertisment

New holidays aim to recognise the US role in global conflicts

“We have won two World Wars, but we never took credit for Everyone else does,” read the post. May 8 is celebrated in Europe as Victory in Europe (V-E) Day. However, it is to be noted that the American was involved in the war even after May 8 with Imperial Germany until August 15, 1945.

November 11 is already celebrated in the US as Veterans Day, earlier known as Armistice Day. The decision to rebrand Veterans Day as Victory Day has come with criticism. Critics argue that this move diminishes the broader purpose of Veterans Day, which honours all American veterans, not just those who served in World War 1.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'If we want them back in...': Trump admin's new deportation plan includes $1000 stipend, flight assistance and more

However, the late-night post from Trump on Truth Social doesn’t unilaterally establish a holiday. The president does not have such authority, it requires congressional approval. As of now, these proclamations are more like symbolic gestures rather than an executive order.

This development has initiated a broader debate about how the US chooses to honour its military history and the implications of altering longstanding traditions.

Also Read: Trump’s crypto empire blurs the line between presidency and personal profit