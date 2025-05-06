India on Tuesday (May 6) hit back at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in New York over its recent statement on the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, calling it “absurd and misguided.” It also blamed Pakistan for manipulating the group and rejected the OIC’s interference.

Advertisment

The statement released by the OIC Group in New York on Monday (May 5) questioned India’s narrative on the April 22 attack that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Also read | India to hold major air force drills near Pakistan border two weeks after Pahalgam terror attack: Why it matters

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement: “The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages.”

Advertisment

“This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC Group to issue a self-serving statement. We reject the OIC’s interference in matters that are internal to India,” the statement read.

Also read | May 7 mock drills: BJP calls leaders, students to volunteer and 'make the difference'

Our response to media queries on the statement issued by OIC Group in New York

🔗 https://t.co/YR2uXe6tXH pic.twitter.com/BuzLLBA1Pd — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 6, 2025

Advertisment

What did OIC say in its statement?

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in New York issued a statement expressing “deep concern over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia.” It termed India’s allegations against its neighbour “unfounded” following the terror attack.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Group in New York expresses its deep concern over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia, exacerbated by India's unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which are inflaming tensions in an already volatile region,” OIC said.

Also read | Mock drills in India: Will it affect daily services? Here's what all will be closed and open tomorrow

“The OIC Group reiterates its principled position against, and condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed by whomsoever and wherever, and reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of all attempts to associate any country, race, religion, culture or nationality with terrorism,” it added.

India-Pakistan tensions

The tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

India has taken strong diplomatic actions against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance and closing the integrated Attari Check Post.

Watch | India To Conduct Nationwide Civil Defense Drills On May 7