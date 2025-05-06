Amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi again highlighted putting the Indus-Waters Treaty in "abeyance", stressing that earlier India's water was being given to others, but now, it will flow for India's benefit.

While speaking at ABP Network's India@2047 Summit on Tuesday, PM Modi without directly mentioning Pakistan, said that our rivers were used as a centre for tensions.

However, India launched initiatives to link them, PM Modi added.

"Earlier, India's water was being given to others. Now India's water will flow for the country's benefit; it will stop for India's interests and be used for the country (Pehle Bharat ke haq ka paani bhi bahar ja raha tha...ab Bharat ka paani, Bharat ke haq me bahega, Bharat ke haq mai rukega aur Bharat ke hi kaam aayega...," he said during the conclave.

Tensions have been rising between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Pahalgam.

India then announced major actions against Pakistan, putting in abeyance the 1960 accord.

Last month also, PM Modi vowed to punish the terrorists, saying that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

"Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth," he said.

PM Modi also gave "complete operational freedom" to the armed forces to decide the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the terror attack.

