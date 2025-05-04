India has stanched the flow of water through the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is planning similar measures at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, a source said.

The source familiar with the matter said the two hydroelectric dams, Baglihar in Ramban in Jammu and Kishanganga in north Kashmir, offer India the ability to regulate the timing of water releases.

India’s decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.



The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours, with Pakistan having sought World Bank arbitration in the past.



The Kishanganga Dam has faced legal and diplomatic scrutiny, especially regarding its impact on the Neelum River, a tributary of the Jhelum.

The treaty was signed in 1960 by the then Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then Pakistani president Ayub Khan. It has often been hailed as a rare example of peaceful cooperation between two hostile neighbours. The treaty withstood three wars between India and Pakistan - in 1965, 1971, and 1999.

