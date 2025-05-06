Conservative leader Friedrich Merz has been confirmed as the next chancellor of Germany after winning a parliamentary vote on Tuesday (May 6) in his second attempt.

Initially, Merz failed to secure the majority needed in the Bundestag after falling short of six votes, which proved to be a significant blow.

Merz received 325 votes in favour, more than 316 required in the 630-seat chamber after an unexpected setback at first. In the first round of voting, he only gained 310 votes despite leading a coalition with a parliamentary majority. His initial failure was described as unprecedented in modern German politics, with no candidate having failed in such a way since 1949.

These turn of events come just two and a half months after Merz’s Christian Democrats won the federal election.