Friedrich Merz, the chancellor-designate of Germany, has failed to secure the majority needed in the Bundestag to confirm his position. Despite leading a coalition with a parliamentary majority, Merz only gained 310 votes, six short of the 316 required in the 630-seat chamber.

This unexpected setback came just two and a half months after Merz’s Christian Democrats won the federal election. The result is being described as unprecedented in modern German politics, with no candidate having failed in such a way since 1949.

Coalition tensions come to the surface

The centre-right CDU formed a coalition with the centre-left SPD, but it appears that 18 MPs from within the alliance did not support Merz in the secret ballot. Bundestag President Julia Klöckner later confirmed that nine MPs were absent, three abstained, and one vote was declared invalid.

Although some SPD members have expressed dissatisfaction with the coalition deal finalised just a day earlier, party leadership insists they remain committed to the agreement.

What happens next?

According to Germany’s constitution, the Bundestag now has 14 days to elect a chancellor with an absolute majority. If no one secures that threshold, a simple majority can be used.

Klöckner was reported to be preparing for another vote as soon as Wednesday. However, CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann pushed for a faster resolution, saying, "Europe needs a strong Germany, that's why we can't wait for days."

There is currently confusion in Berlin over the timing of the next vote. No firm schedule has been announced.

Opposition and far-right reac tion

Not surprisingly, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which came second in February’s election with 20.8% of the vote, seized on the result to attack the coalition.

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel posted on X, “The vote showed the weak foundation the small coalition has been built on between the [conservatives] and SPD, which was rejected by voters.” The party is now calling for new elections.

An awkward moment in German politics

The failed vote has added an unexpected twist to the usually well-planned government handover. Outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz was honoured the night before with a traditional Grand Tattoo by the armed forces, as preparations for the transition were underway.

Merz, 69, had been expected to win the vote and then be sworn in by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday afternoon. Former chancellor Angela Merkel even returned to parliament to watch the vote unfold.