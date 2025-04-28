Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger "has to change and he knows it himself", Rudi Voeller, the German national team's sporting director, said Monday, following the player's behaviour in the Copa del Rey final.

"Toni is an exceptional footballer and a very emotional guy, a fighter on the pitch. He has to stay that way. But in this case, he and some of his teammates let themselves be influenced too much by the extremely tense atmosphere around the club," Voeller told German news agency SID, a subsidiary of AFP.

The centre-back, substituted in extra-time and in the final stages of Barcelona's 3-2 Clasico victory, threw something at referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the final seconds.

Rudiger had to be held back from confronting the official by team-mates and staff, was shown a red card, with fellow Real Madrid players Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham also dismissed at the end of the game.

Before the final, Bengoetxea and VAR referee Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes complained about attacks from Real Madrid's club television channel on officials this season.

"This can't happen. Especially not as a player for the German national team. He has to change that and he knows it himself, as his public reaction shows," added Voeller, a former Germany coach.

Rudiger faces a suspension of between four and 12 matches under Spanish Football Association rules.

"There's definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I'm very sorry for that," Rudiger posted on social media on Sunday. "After 111 minutes, I was not able to help my team anymore, and before the final whistle, I did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night."

Voeller said the German international contacted him and Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Sunday. "We discussed the situation for a long time," said Voeller.

He said an exchange also took place internally within the German Football Association (DFB).

"Toni is an excellent player, but as a national team player, he must also show class in his behaviour. He rightly demands respect for himself. This respect he must also show to others without exception," concluded Voeller.

SID said Rudiger is not expected to be sanctioned by the DFB.

Germany hosts the final four of the Nations League, and will play a semi-final against Portugal on June 4 in Munich and a final or third-place play-off four days later.

