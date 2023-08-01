Top 10 world news: Pak PM open to holding talks with India, drone hits office tower in Moscow, and more

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday (August 1) said Islamabad is willing to talk and discuss "serious matters" if the "neighbour" also does so. In an obvious reference to India, Sharif also noted that "war is no more an option". In other news, days after Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was moved from jail to house arrest, state media reports on Tuesday (Aug 1) said she has been pardoned in five criminal cases in a junta amnesty.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday (August 1) said Islamabad is willing to talk and discuss "serious matters" if the "neighbour" also does so. In an obvious reference to India, Sharif also noted that "war is no more an option".

Days after Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was moved from jail to house arrest, state media reports on Tuesday (Aug 1) said she has been pardoned in five criminal cases in a junta amnesty.

Two days back, the world saw the Taliban burn musical instruments worth thousands of dollars in the western Herat province of Afghanistan, calling the art form a major reason for causing “moral corruption".

Fresh violence erupted in the Indian state of Haryana’s city of Gurugram, on Tuesday (August 1), after a mob of nearly 200 people rampaged across Badshahpur. This comes a day after at least five people, including two police personnel, were killed in clashes between two groups following a religious procession in the Nuh district of the same northern state.

A high-rise building in Moscow's business district that houses three Russian government ministries was struck by a drone for the second time in three days on Tuesday. Russia called it an attempted Ukrainian "terrorist attack".

At least 20 people have died while 19 remained missing as heavy rainfall continued to batter Beijing for a fourth consecutive day, Chinese state media CCTV reported on Tuesday (August 1).

In what is being described as the worst cases of sex crimes against children in Australian history, a former childcare worker, on Tuesday (August 1) was charged with over 1,600 child sexual abuse offences, including rape, of 91 young girls.

At least four people were injured, including one in serious condition, in a shooting incident in Israel's Ma'ale Adumim city. Local reports said that those who were injured were aged 28, 29, and 37.

In Chihuahua, Mexico, misogynistic lyrics objectifying women can now earn artists a fine of more than a million pesos. As per reports, authorities in the north-western Mexican state have banned artists from singing misogynistic lyrics in live music venues.