Australian man charged with 1,623 sexual abuse offences against 91 young girls. Here's what happened

In what is being described as the worst cases of sex crimes against children in Australian history, a former childcare worker, on Tuesday (August 1) was charged with over 1,600 child sexual abuse offences, including rape, of 91 young girls. The 45-year-old man worked at nearly a dozen childcare centres in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas over a 15-year period.

What do we know about the case?

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said that the 45-year-old man, a childcare worker, was employeed at a dozen childcare centres between 2007 and 2022, was arrested in August last year after they discovered electronic devices with child abuse material of young girls while executing warrants at his home and other addresses.

Queensland police first located the alleged child abuse images and videos on the dark web in 2014. During the search of the man’s Gold Coast home, the police also found devices supposedly containing nearly 4,000 images and videos allegedly created by the man.

The alleged offences took place in 10 childcare centres in the Australian city of Brisbane between 2007-13 as well as in 2018-22; an overseas location (between 2013-14); and one centre in Sydney between 2014 and 2017, said the police.

While the accused, a Gold Coast native, has worked in other childcare centres the AFP could not immediately confirm the allegations at those locations.

The 45-year-old man – who police said passed background checks required for his job at all the centres and has childcare qualifications – committed sex crime offences against 91 girls, some reportedly as young as one year old.

The man was arrested following a decades-long manhunt. The police also believe that he recorded himself with phones and cameras abusing all his victims and said after the material was discovered much of the subsequent investigation has focused on identifying the alleged victims.

The police have been able to identify all 87 Australian children of the 91 victims all of whom are from New South Wales (NSW) or Queensland, and have formed their parents. However, four children remain unidentified and they are working with the international authorities on the alleged abuse by the man overseas.

“This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I’ve seen in nearly 40 years of policing,” said NSW state police assistant commissioner Michael Fitzgerald. He added, “It’s beyond the realms of anyone’s imagination what this person did to these children.”

Charges against the man

Speaking about the case, AFP assistant commissioner Justine Gough called the alleged offences “deeply distressing” and “unfathomable”. The 45-year-old has been charged with 1,623 child abuse charges including 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2022.

Some of the alleged victims are now over 18. The man, who has not been named, is scheduled to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 21. “While I am extremely proud of law enforcement’s persistence and their unwavering dedication to identify this alleged offender, and stop further abuse, this is chilling news,” said Gough.

(With inputs from agencies)





