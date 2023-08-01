ugc_banner

Israel: Four injured in shooting incident in Ma'ale Adumim, suspect shot dead

Jerusalem, IsraelEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

Members of Israeli security forces deploy at the site of a reported attack in the Israeli settlement of Ma'ale Adumim in the occupied West Bank, on August 1, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the police, a Border Police officer rushed to the scene to search for the "terrorist" after hearing gunfire and shouting near the settlement's shopping mall 

At least four people were injured, including one in serious condition, in a shooting incident in Israel's Ma'ale Adumim city. 

Local reports said that those who were injured were aged 28, 29, and 37. They are in moderate condition, but a man in his 40s was serious. 

According to the police, a Border Police officer heard gunfire and shouting near the settlement's shopping mall. 

trending now

They said that they rushed to the scene to search for the terrorist. 

"The terrorist started shooting at the officer," police said. It further added that he engaged and killed the gunman. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Iraq and Kuwait seek to resolve dispute over land, maritime borders decades after Saddam Hussein's invasion

Explained | What is Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus infection detected in a UAE man?

Over 100 tombs discovered at 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery in Gaza