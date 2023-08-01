Israel: Four injured in shooting incident in Ma'ale Adumim, suspect shot dead
At least four people were injured, including one in serious condition, in a shooting incident in Israel's Ma'ale Adumim city.
Local reports said that those who were injured were aged 28, 29, and 37. They are in moderate condition, but a man in his 40s was serious.
According to the police, a Border Police officer heard gunfire and shouting near the settlement's shopping mall.
They said that they rushed to the scene to search for the terrorist.
"The terrorist started shooting at the officer," police said. It further added that he engaged and killed the gunman.
