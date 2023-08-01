Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif open to holding talks with India, says war not an option

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday (August 1) said Islamabad is willing to talk and discuss "serious matters" if the "neighbour" also does so. In an obvious reference to India, Sharif also noted that "war is no more an option". Sharif talked about the ties with Indian while addressing an event in Islamabad.

Sharif said, "We have nothing against anybody, we have to look after our own self and build our nation. Even with our neighbour, we are prepared to talk provided that they are serious in discussing matters."

"War is no more an option. Pakistan is a nuclear power — (these capabilities are) not as an aggressor but for defence purposes," he added.

Sharif further said that "we (India and Pakistan) have fought three wars in the last 75 years, which has generated more poverty, unemployment and lack of resources".

"God forbid if there is a nuclear flashpoint, who will live to tell what happened? This is not the option," he said.

"But it is equally important that our neighbour understands that we cannot become normal unless abnormalities are removed and serious issues are addressed through peaceful and meaningful discussions," he added.

