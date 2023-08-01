Kandahar sees more than 1000 tuberculosis patients in 6 months: Report

More than a thousand people have been infected with tuberculosis in Kandahar in Afghanistan, as per a report by TOLO News. The news outlet mentioned the the province's health officials saying that children, women and older individuals have been battling with the disease.

“In the last six months, we had approximately 1,160 tuberculosis patients, which has decreased by six and a half per cent compared to last year, and overall, the level of the disease among women is higher,” said Jamaluddin Azimi, Head of the tuberculosis section in Kandahar's Public Health Department. He was quoted by TOLO News.

Officials have reportedly said that lack of treatment is the main reason behind the spread of tuberculosis.

Khan Mohammad, a resident of Shahjyot district of Zabul province told TOLO News that he has been in treatment for several months.

“It has been 12 months since I was in treatment, but it did not benefit me. When I came here to the Doctors Without Borders centre, I was treated, and the doctors said that I will get well,” said Khan Mohammad.

]“I came here, the doctors treated me and helped me with everything, and now I am fine,” said Abdul Ahad, a Helmand resident

The Doctors Without Borders Hospital in Kandahar is treating 75 people suffering from tuberculosis. TOLO News said that most of these patients are women and children.

“In the last six months, we have newly diagnosed and registered 415 people with tuberculosis in the Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar and Sarpouzeh Prison.” said Mujeeb Rahman, Deputy of the Doctors Without Borders Centre in Kandahar.

Cough, fever, and weight loss are the main symptoms of tuberculosis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes tuberculosis as "world’s top infectious killer". The disease is preventable and curable. However, 1.5 million people die from TB each year, says WHO.

The prevalence of TB is is seen mostly in low and middle-income countries. About hald of TB patients in the world are found in such countries in Asia and Africa.

TB spreads through air and affects a person's lungs. Inhalation of only a few germs may make a person infected with TB.

"About a quarter of the global population is estimated to have been infected with TB bacteria, but most people will not go on to develop TB disease and some will clear the infection. Those who are infected but not (yet) ill with the disease cannot transmit it," says WHO on its website.

People with compromised immune systems, such as those living with HIV, Diabetes, malnutrition or people using tobacco have higher risk of falling ill

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is not intended to replace a medical diagnosis. Please consult a licensed medical practitioner for all of your health queries.)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.