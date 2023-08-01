Mexican city Chihuahua bans misogynistic lyrics that 'promote violence against women'

In Chihuahua, Mexico, misogynistic lyrics objectifying women can now earn artists a fine of more than a million pesos.

As per reports, authorities in the north-western Mexican state have banned artists from singing misogynistic lyrics in live music venues.

Why is such a law necessary?

Talking to the press, Patricia Ulate, a councillor from Pan party, which is behind the introduction of this reform, said that "harsh realities" like serious violence against women and a persisting culture of machismo have motivated lawmakers to take action.

Ulate, who is the head of the city commission on women, families and gender equality, said that "Chihuahua is one of the five municipalities in the state with a gender alert, declared due to high rates of structural violence against women."

"Any action that contributes to eradicating these circumstances counts."

The Guardian reports that while legislators insist that the law is not intended to target any particular genre, the ban means that popular artists like Bad Bunny and Mexico's most streamed artist, Peso Pluma, might no longer be welcome.

The Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny, who last year sold out a concert in Mexico and Peso Pluma, a "narco ballad" genre leader, are notorious for their misogynistic, bragging lyrics.

The penalty

As per Guardian, transgressors of the ban face a fine of up to 1.2 million pesos (£55,000 or $70,260). Money raised from the fines will go towards municipal women's programmes and domestic violence shelters.

The law comes as the city witnesses an exponential spike in reports of domestic abuse.

Chihuahua mayor, Marco Bonilla, said penalties would be imposed on "whoever (sings) songs that promote violence against women".

Reportedly, seven out of every 10 calls to the police are related to violence within the family, labelling such violence a "pandemic", Bonilla said live music that objectified and sexualised women would be considered violence.

Opposition to the ban

Not everyone is in favour of the ban. Chihuahua state congressman, Francisco Sánchez of the Citizens Movement party, as per The Guardian, has labelled the law "useless and retrograde."

Talking to local media, he said that the ban "threatens freedom and even runs counter to article 6 of the constitution that defends the manifestation of ideas."

