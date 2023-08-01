US sanctions 20 individuals and 29 companies for facilitating ISIS and Al Qaeda in Maldives

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on 20 individuals and 29 companies for "facilitating" the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda in the Maldives.

As per the news agency PTI, among those sanctioned are 18 ISIS and ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) facilitators and two al-Qaeda operatives.

Depriving unwanted elements of funding

In a statement released on Monday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the aim of these designations is to deter and disrupt financial and other forms of support for terrorist activities within the Maldives.

"The United States is steadfast in its commitment to counter the threats posed by these terrorist support networks, both locally and internationally, and to ensure they are deprived of funding and resources for carrying out attacks," said Miller as reported by PTI.

"Treasury's actions today against ISIS and Al-Qaeda operatives and facilitators continue our efforts to help prevent and disrupt financial and other support for terrorist attacks globally," said Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

"The United States is committed to denying funding and resources to these terrorist support networks and countering the threats they pose both locally and internationally," he added.

Individuals sanctioned

Among those sanctioned are leaders of Maldives-based terrorist-affiliated criminal gangs and associates of key ISIS-K recruiter Mohamad Ameen — sanctioned by the OFAC in 2019.

The US Treasury Department website states that several of the sanctioned individuals have "also planned or carried out attacks that targeted journalists and local authorities."

Implications of the sanctions

As a result of this action, all "property and interests in property" of the designated individuals in the US or in possession or control of an American citizen stand blocked and must be reported to the OFAC.

Furthermore, any entities owned "directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked."

Additionally, financial institutions or individuals that engage "in certain transactions or activities" with the sanctioned persons or companies may also be liable to sanctions or be the subject of enforcement action, warned the US Treasury Department.

(With inputs from agencies)

