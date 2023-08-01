LIVE Ukraine war: Drone hits office tower in Moscow, shelling kills one in Kherson

Poland recently claimed that about 100 of the Wagner mercenaries, who are apparently in Belarus, have moved closer to the Polish border.

But Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko refuted all the claims. According to a statement published by his office, he said, "I suddenly hear the other day that Poland has freaked out that allegedly some unit as large as 100 people is moving here. No PMC Wagner units 100 people strong have moved here. And if they have, they did it only in order to pass on combat experience to the brigades, which are stationed in Brest and Grodno."

The official statement said that Lukashenko made these remarks during a working visit to Kamenets District, in the southwestern Brest region.