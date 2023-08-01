IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma rested again as Hardik Pandya leads; Unadkat returns after decade

The Men in Blue made yet another big statement on Tuesday, August 1 after they opted to rest both Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma in the final ODI against West Indies. The Indian team already under scanner for not playing the duo has yet again made a bold statement as they look to clinch the series in the absence of Virat and Rohit. The team also made a couple of altercations in the side as Jaydev Unadkat returned to the ODI side for the first time in a decade, having last played in November 2013.

A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the third and final ODI.



India rest Virat, Rohit

Criticism was high for the Indian team after they lost the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday, July 29. While there were calls for the duo of Virat and Rohit to return, the management to the surprise of many have opted to rest them again. The decision also means, both Virat and Rohit have already played their last match on tour, as they will not feature in the T20I series.

The Indian team is bidding to win the ODI series on Tuesday as they look for a convincing performance from the young guns. The management also made two changes to the contest as Axar Patel and Umran Malik were dropped in favour of Jaydev Unadkat and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Unadkat returns to the Indian ODI side after ten years, having last played against the same opposition in November 2013. His return will be an added boost to the Indian side in the bowling department.

Ruturaj’s presence in the Indian team will see him get yet another opportunity to showcase his talent while Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will be hoping to open the innings. The Indian team has been experimenting before the World Cup as they enter a crucial couple of months in the build-up. The Indian team will also have an eye on the Asia Cup where they will be favourites to clinch the trophy.

Indian team for the 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

