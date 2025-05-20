Pakistan's Cabinet on Tuesday (May 20) approved a proposal to promote Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office read. The decision was taken during Pakistan's Federal Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



'Mission to track and punish anti-nationals': Assam makes two more arrests of ‘Pakistani agents’

Amid arrest of Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, the Assam government of Himanta Biswa Sarma has apprehended two people on charges of spying.

How modern spies exploit social media and encryption to evade surveillance



We are living in a time when secrets are just a click away and geopolitical tensions play out not only across borders but also in digital platforms. Spying has found a new sanctuary — the open world of social media and encrypted messaging applications.



Khameini doubts positive outcome of ongoing nuclear talks, calls US position ‘utter nonsense’



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the probability of any progress in nuclear talks with the United States and criticised Washington’s stand on Iran’s uranium enrichment rights.

‘Courts cannot interfere unless there is a glaring…’: CJI Gavai on Waqf Act

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai said on Tuesday while hearing a bunch of petitions against the Waqf Amendment Act that laws passed by the Parliament are assumed to be constitutional, and courts cannot step in unless a glaring case is made out.



Jyoti Malhotra's 'link' with the man who took cake to Pakistan High Commission after Pahalgam terror attack surfaces

Just days after Jyoti Malhotra was arrested for allegedly spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives, new information has surfaced in the case of espionage against Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, which is now raising further suspicions regarding her connection with Pakistani agents.



'Chopped, killed, cooked in vegetable pot': How a French chef took life of a man using ‘method learnt in Nepal’

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old French chef confessed to killing a man by chopping up his body and cooking parts of it in a pot of vegetables while trying to cover up his tracks.



Qatar's $400 million luxury jet wasn't a gift. Trump asked for it | Here's what sources reveal

US President Donald Trump, who earlier said that he got a luxury jet as a "gift" from the Qatari royal family, is not actually a gift, but the president himself asked for it.



IPL 2025: LSG's Digvesh Rathi handed one-match ban after spat with Abhishek Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Digvesh Rathi has been handed a one-match suspension after he was involved in a heated argument with SunRisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma on Monday (May 19). Playing at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the argument became a talking point as Digvesh mocked Abhishek on his way to the pavilion after dismissing him. He will now miss LSG’s next match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday.



Jurassic World Rebirth trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey team up to fight mutant dinosaurs

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer just dropped and it promises to thrill and scare audiences in equal measure. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in the lead roles, the latest film in the Jurassic Wold film franchise battles dinosaurs which were abandoned on an island after they were tested on.