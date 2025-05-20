IPL 2025: LSG's Digvesh Rathi handed one-match ban after spat with Abhishek Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Digvesh Rathi has been handed a one-match suspension after he was involved in a heated argument with SunRisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma on Monday (May 19). Playing at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the argument became a talking point as Digvesh mocked Abhishek on his way to the pavilion after dismissing him. He will now miss LSG’s next match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Digvesh Rathi handed one-match ban

The recent breach falls under Level 1 offence (Article 2.5) of the IPL’s Code, which pertains to actions that provoke an aggressive reaction from a dismissed batter. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma was also fined 25 percent of his match fee for retaliating during the heated exchange.

On the third ball of the eighth over, Rathi dismissed Abhishek after he was caught at the deep midwicket area by Shardul Thakur. At the time of dismissal, Abhishek was batting on 59 and had smashed 6 sixes and 4 fours in just 20 balls. After halting Abhishek’s superb innings, Digvesh mocked him with a signature celebration for which he has been fined by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the past.

This did not go well with the SRH batter as he took offence at the celebration while on his way back, with both umpires needing to intervene. The players had a heated exchange at that moment as SRH looked on course for a win.

The matter did not stop there as they both were seen arguing in the post-match as Rajeev Shukla tried to be a peacemaker. He was snapped by the cameras as he tried to cool down matters between Digvesh and Abhishek.

LSG out of Playoffs race

While Digvesh might have dismissed Abhishek and got the upper hand, it was the latter who got the last laugh as LSG were beaten by SRH. The six-wicket win for SRH officially ended LSG’s season with two more matches to go. They can no longer finish in the top four, leaving Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to scramble for the final Playoffs spot.