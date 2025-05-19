Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday (May 19) dismissed the reports of India pulling out of the upcoming Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup and Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

There have been media reports claiming that BCCI has decided not to participate and host the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, which has been scheduled to be held in September this year.

Furthermore, reports also claimed that Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled for next month in Sri Lanka has been also cancelled.

However, Devajit Saikia has said that such news is devoid of any truth and the BCCI is yet to have any discussions for the upcoming events with the ACC (Asian Cricket Council).

"Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items about BCCI's decision not to participate in the Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC events. Such news is devoid of any truth as till now, the BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the ensuing ACC events, leave alone writing anything to the ACC," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted saying to PTI.

Furthermore, Saikia said that their sole focus right now is the ongoing season of the India Premier League and the upcoming England tour and will inform the media whenever any decision is reached for the upcoming ACC events.