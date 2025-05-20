'Mission to track and punish anti-nationals': Assam makes two more arrests of 'Pakistani agents'

Amid arrest of Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, the Assam government of Himanta Biswa Sarma has apprehended two people on charges of spying. This takes the total number of people arrested for allegedly working as "Pakistani agents" in the state to 73 after the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (May 20) said, "Like #OperationSindoor, our mission to track and punish Anti-nationals is going on... 73 Pakistani agents are behind bars now."

Sarma had warned that his government would arrest anyone found directly or indirectly supporting Pakistan under the National Security Act (NSA).

Last month an MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) - an opposition party in Assam was arrested for anti-India statement. The police after his arrest charged him with sedition for his statement that the Pulwama attack in 2019 and the Pahalgam attack were "conspiracies by the government".

“If required, we will impose provisions of the National Security Act on them. We are examining all social media posts, and action will be taken against those who, we feel, are anti-national… There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain that way," CM Sarma had said.

Some other arrests made so far in Assam include the names of Md AK Bahauddin and Md Javed Mazumder from Silchar, Md Jabir Hussain from Hailakandi, Md Mahahar Mia from Morigaon and Md Sahil Ali from Sivasagar. Two more arrests, Md Musta Ahmed alias Sahel from Karimganj was made for posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on social media platform Facebook.

Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam had claimed the lives of 26 people after which the Indian government launched Operation Sindoor. Air raids were carried out on terror camps in Pakistan.

