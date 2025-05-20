Just days after Jyoti Malhotra was arrested for allegedly spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives, new information has surfaced in the case of espionage against Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, which is now raising further suspicions regarding her connection with Pakistani agents.

A picture has surfaced that shows Jyoti alongside a man who was seen delivering a cake to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi just two days after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent people.

Amid this, a photo has been going viral on social media platforms showing the arrested YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra with the same individual. It is also reported that during her visit to Pakistan, Jyoti recorded a video of the party she attended, where she was seen meeting this man who had brought the cake to the Pakistan High Commission.

An X user (Being Political @BeingPolitical1) shared the post showing Malhotra with that man. "Do you remember this video? When an employee of Pakistan High Commission brought a cake the next day of Pahalgam attack. This is the same person who was seen with Pak spy Jyoti Malhotra," the user said.

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested by the Hisar police and charged under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Jyoti Malhotra runs a YouTube channel "Travel with JO" and has travelled to several countries, including Pakistan. She has 3.77 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1.33 lakh followers on Instagram.

She is also now suspected of being part of a larger network that spread across Haryana and Punjab. Investigators believe she played a role in promoting a favourable image of Pakistan through her online platforms while passing sensitive information related to Indian locations.