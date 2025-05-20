'Chopped, killed, cooked in vegetable pot': How a French chef took life of a man using 'method learnt in Nepal'

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old French chef confessed to killing a man by chopping up his body and cooking parts of it in a pot of vegetables while trying to cover up his tracks.

Ex-butcher-turned- French restaurant owner Philippe Schneider was a resident of the remote village of Brasc in southern France.

He is currently on trial along with his partner Nathalie Caboubassy, 45, for the 2023 murder of 60-year-old Georges Meichler.

Moreover, a 25-year-old gravedigger, is also charged with complicity.

Schneider made this confession to police after being tracked down following a missing persons report filed by the victim's daughter.

He allegedly told the police that he and Caboubassy killed Meichler during a botched break-in at the victim's home, the New York Post reported.

However, his partner Caboubassy denied involvement in the murder.

Before confessing the crime, butcher-turned-chef warned the investigators that "what I'm going to tell you is horrific".

He told the officers that the pair accidentally killed Mr Meichler when their attempt to burgle his home went awry.

He added that they tied the 60-year-old and gagged him and as they searched his home, they came back to find him dead of suffocation.

Following this, to cover their tracks, the chef said that he dismembered the victim's body, burned his head, hands, and feet, and left pieces scattered throughout the area and inside Mr Meichler's own van.

He further said that he cooked parts of his body in a pot with vegetables at his home, which he claimed is a religious ritual he learned about in Nepal.

"Philippe Schneider acknowledges his full responsibility and all the facts he is accused of," his lawyer Luc Abratkiewicz said.

The 25-year-old grave digger, who is also on trial, revealed that Schneider ordered him to cook the meat until it "falls off the bones" and, if anyone asks, say it was "food for the dog".

After the incident, police launched a missing persons investigation, and found Schneider and Caboubassy in Mr Meichler's stolen van. To save themselves, the pair said that the victim had loaned his van, but cops discovered the missing man's remains and blood in the back.

